Man charged in Williamsport standoff and assault of pregnant girlfriend

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Williamsport Police say they responded to a home on Federal Avenue on April 16 where a woman who lives at the home reported that she was leaving the emergency room and her boyfriend, Shaheed T. Gindraw, threatened to “put his hands on her.”

She also said he had shoved her earlier in the day and caused her to hit her stomach on a bicycle, threatened to kill her and her unborn child and while at the hospital he’d threatened to “stomp the kid out of her belly.”

Officers in the area were contacted by the victim when she returned home and she informed them that Gindraw was in the home with her 5-year-old son and was armed. Police say he then exited the apartment to confront the victim and the officers, telling officers to shoot him and threatening to “f****** light this place up,” before returning inside with the victim’s son.

A perimeter was set up due to the threats and circumstances and negotiators were eventually able to convince Gindraw to release the victim’s son after he initially refused to. No injuries to the child were reported. He still refused to exit himself, however, and threatened that he had turned the gas on and would burn the building down.

He was later convinced to leave the building and was arrested.

He is being charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and disorderly conduct. He is currently in the Lycoming County Prison on $175,000 secured bail.