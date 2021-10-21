Man charged in machete attack on juvenile in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Stroudsburg arrested a man after they say he cut a juvenile’s leg with a machete, sending them to the hospital for surgery Wednesday night.

According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Dreher Avenue around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday for a disturbance where a machete was being used in a fight.

Police say once units arrived on the scene officials came upon a juvenile victim with a laceration to his left leg. The victim informed police that several people came to his home and started a fight with his family.

According to the affidavit, investigators discovered through the course of the fight, the defendant, Sean Jordan, 29 of Stroudsburg, brought a machete to the front porch of the victim’s home.

Officers stated Jordan swung the machete at the victim striking him in the leg causing serious injury. Jordan then reportedly swung the machete at other family members on the porch as a threat before leaving the scene, police say.

The investigation revealed Jordan had conspired with his younger brother to confront the victim regarding a fight between the two juveniles, officers stated.

Police located Jordan and his 14-year-old brother at their home. Both were taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.