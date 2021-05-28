Man charged in Lycoming County after police say he attacked a man with a box cutter

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Williamsport man is facing charges after police say he attacked a man in front of a grocery store with a box cutter.

Police say Khalid Nadir Covington became involved in a verbal altercation at the Nittany Mart on West 4th Street around 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

During the altercation, police say Covington pulled out a box cutter and attacked the victim. The victim had a laceration under his arm and was treated at a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Covington was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, possessing instruments of crime, simple assault and disorderly conduct.