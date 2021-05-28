Man charged in Lycoming County after police say he attacked a man with a box cutter

News
Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Williamsport man is facing charges after police say he attacked a man in front of a grocery store with a box cutter.

Police say Khalid Nadir Covington became involved in a verbal altercation at the Nittany Mart on West 4th Street around 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

During the altercation, police say Covington pulled out a box cutter and attacked the victim. The victim had a laceration under his arm and was treated at a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Covington was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, possessing instruments of crime, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos