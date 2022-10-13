ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Allentown District Attorney’s office announced the arrest of a man accused of a 2021 homicide in Lehigh County.

According to the DA, Raymond Bryan Gourgue, 35 from Freemansburg, was arrested on Thursday morning.

Police claim Gourgue shot 43-year-old Allentown native Jose Bermudez multiple times in the 100 block of North Hall Street around 10:30 p.m. on May 14, 2021. The coroner ruled Bremudez’s death a homicide.

Gourgue faces one count of criminal homicide and one count of felony possession of a firearm. He is being held in the Lehigh County Prison without parole.