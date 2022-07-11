PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Luzerne County man is behind bars after police say he almost hit an officer with his car, led them on a chase, and urinated on the police station floor.

Police say they were sent to D’s Diner at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday for a reported fight. Officials say the man was trying to leave the scene after he said that he “had weapons and would use them.”

Upon arrival, police say they found the accused, later identified as Guy Richard, 57, of Kingston, sitting in his car. Police say Richard smelled strongly of alcohol.

When officers asked Richard for his name and to step out of the car, they say he drove off at a high rate of speed nearly hitting another police officer.

Police say a chase took place and Richard traveled to Route 315, onto the Cross Valley Expressway and exited into Kingston on Rutter Avenue. Richard complied only when an officer was able to get in front of him and give verbal commands for him to exit his car, the affidavit stated.

As officers attempted to arrest Richard, they say he tried to break away once more. Court paperwork says that once he was subdued he told police that he had soiled himself.

After Richard was cuffed, officers say he told them that they should be scared and to take a look at his record. Police say they then transported him to the hospital where he refused to submit to a blood test.

Police say they took him to the station and placed him in a holding cell, at this time Richard then urinated on the floor.

Richard is charged with assault, terroristic threats, driving under the influence and other related charges.