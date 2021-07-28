Man charged after stabbing in Hazleton

HAZELTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man after they say he stabbed another man in Hazleton.

Police responded to the area of South Bennet Court around 1 p.m. Monday after complaints of a physical fight. Upon arrival, officers say there was no one there fighting.

Shortly after responding to the incident, police were called to a local hospital with reports of a 24-year-old stabbing victim. According to officers, the victim was stabbed near his spleen. He has been transported to a trauma center and is currently in stable condition.

After further investigation, police say they identified the aggressor as 23-year-old Marlin Suero. Suero, allegedly in a fit of rage, damaged the driver’s side mirror of the victim’s car. He then stabbed him in the left side of his abdomen, and fled the scene.

Suero has been charged with multiple felonies including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and simple assault. He is currently in Luzerne County Correctional Facility after he was denied bail.