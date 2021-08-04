Man charged after body found in East Stroudsburg dumpster

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 22-year-old man has been charged after the body of a woman was found in a dumpster in East Stroudsburg.

According to a press release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, Corbin Anthony DeSimone, 22, whose last known address was East Stroudsburg, has been charged after police say he was observed with a female believed to have later been found dead in a dumpster.

According to police, the two were observed on video when DeSimone purchased heroin. They were also seen entering DeSimone’s room at the GAK Construction building and the woman was never observed exiting the room.

DeSimone was observed on video dragging a suitcase out of the GAK Construction building garage and then cleaning the area of the garage the suitcase was dragged over, the release said.

According to police, DeSimone and the drug dealer had a conversation in which DeSimone told the dealer the woman “overdosed and I didn’t know what to do.”

DeSimone faces charges of criminal use of a communication facility, abuse of corpse and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He was arraigned and bail was denied.