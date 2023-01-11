WEATHERLY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they have one man in custody awaiting extradition back to Florida, where he has active warrants.

According to PSP on Sunday, January 8, around 4:30 a.m., troopers took Paul Haikalis into custody, as he was wanted on two active felony warrants from Flordia for lewd or lascivious battery on a person 12 to 16 years of age.

State Troopers say Haikalis was taken to the Carbon County jail and is awaiting extradition back to Flordia to face those charges.