EXETER TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A man fleeing from State Police ended up having to be rescued by dive crews Friday afternoon.

State Police say a man was fleeing from police when he jumped into the river.

Dive teams were called to the scene and were able to apprehend the suspect. He was then taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

It is unclear at this time why the man fled police.