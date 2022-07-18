CANTON TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Towanda police say after an investigation they arrested a man for statutory sexual assault, on Sunday.

According to the Towanda Crime Unit, between June 1 and June 25, they were investigating a statutory sexual assault, involving 22-year-old, Parker Petrowski, of Roaring Branch, and a 14-year-old female victim.

Police say Petrowski was taken into custody and arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr where his bail was set at $10,000.

Petrowski is charged with three felony counts of statutory sexual assault, one felony count of corruption of minors-defendant age 18 or above, and three misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, August 3 at 1:00 p.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.