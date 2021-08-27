Man arrested in Maryland in connection to Wilkes-Barre stabbing

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A 28-year-old man with ties to Wilkes-Barre and Brooklyn, New York was arrested in Maryland after a March 2021 stabbing in Wilkes-Barre.

According to a press release from U.S. Marshals, Tyquan J. Smith was arrested in Hagerstown, Maryland in connection with a stabbing in Wilkes-Barre on March 10, 2021 on North Empire Court.

Wilkes-Barre Police Department officers initially investigated the stabbing and their investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for Smith. Smith was charged with aggravated assault and lesser charges.

Officers could not find Smith and the U.S. Marshals Task Force was asked to help find him. Their search included looking in New York, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

Smith was arrested without incident. He was turned over to Maryland officials to await extradition to Pennsylvania.