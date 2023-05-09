KULPMONT, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have arrested a man after they say he fired a shot at a Northumberland County home Monday night that turned into an hours-long standoff with police.

There was a heavy police presence Monday night on the 1000 block of Chestnut Street in Kulpmont where there is visible damage to a double-block home.

42-year-old Brian Layba was escorted out of the State Police Stonington Barracks in handcuffs Tuesday morning. Leyba is accused of firing a shot at the home of a 64-year-old woman on the 1000 block of Spruce Street in Kulpmont around 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

Troopers say Leyba entered the woman’s home, the pair began to argue, and Leyba pushed her into the door, causing injuries.

A witness called 911, and police say Leyba left the home and fired a shot into the porch floor, threatening he would shoot the woman, before leaving.

Authorities established a perimeter outside Leyba’s home on the 1000 block of Chestnut Street, including a state police special emergency response team. That resulted in an hours-long stand-off with police

“A lot of it was a lot of the sirens going off during the night as well and then as things continued basically, they got on their PA system and was you know telling them you know, ‘Come on out, we can take care of this in an orderly fashion,” said Mellissa Tubosnick of Kulpmont.

Residents nearby were evacuated and others were told to shelter in place.

“The cops knocked on his door, he wouldn’t answer the door, they knocked on our door, and this was at 7:30 last night, and told us we had to leave because he had already fired a shot,” explained Kulpmont resident Betty Libby.

Leyba could not be located and a warrant was issued for his arrest before he was captured.

“I thought he was a nice guy. He asked us for cigarettes twice, I didn’t think he was a bad guy,” said Libby.

Leyba faces charges including terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and assault. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.