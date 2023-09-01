OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County man was arrested in New Jersey for a homicide earlier in August.

The Lycoming County District Attorney says Kenneth Michaels was taken into custody Thursday, August 31 in Cape May, New Jersey.

Michaels is facing charges for the murder of 69-year-old John Roskowski on Thursday, August 17. Investigators say the victim walked into the lobby of cable services in old Lycoming township and was confrontational.

Police say Michael was an executive at cable services and Roskowski was shot in the chest.

Michaels will remain in New Jersey until he is extradited back to Williamsport for his hearing.