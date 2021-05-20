Man arrested in connection to Scranton bank robbery

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man has been arrested on charges relating to a bank robbery in Scranton.

Scranton police say Dimond Daress Harps, 31, was arrested for the robbery of the People’s Security Bank that occurred on May 18. Earlier this week, police released security images they say showed Harps.

Harps is facing charges of robbery and related offenses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos