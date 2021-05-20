Man arrested in connection to Scranton bank robbery

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man has been arrested on charges relating to a bank robbery in Scranton.

Scranton police say Dimond Daress Harps, 31, was arrested for the robbery of the People’s Security Bank that occurred on May 18. Earlier this week, police released security images they say showed Harps.

Harps is facing charges of robbery and related offenses.