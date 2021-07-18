Man arrested for strangling a woman in Union County

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A Milton man was arrested in Union County for allegedly strangling a woman.

State Police say the incident happened Friday afternoon on the 700 block of High Street in White Deer Township.

Kurtis Sampsell, 26, of Milton, was charged with strangulation, simple assault, harassment, and driving while under suspension.

The victim told police a verbal altercation turned physical. The victim says Sampsell slapped her face several times, punched her in the chest and then pushed her to the floor where he grabbed her around the neck.

Sampsell was arraigned before District Judge Rowe. Bail was set at $4,000 cash. He was taken to Union County prison.