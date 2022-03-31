Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Horsham, Pennsylvania, man was arrested Tuesday in Philadelphia for reckless driving, fleeing from the police, and pointing a gun at someone during a road rage.

Malik Johnson, 24-year-old of the 3800 block of Blair Mill Road, will be facing three counts of Simple Assault, three counts of REAP, two counts of Aggravated Assault, three counts of Criminal Mischief, Fleeing Police, and Unauthorized Use of Auto.

According to police, Highway Patrol responded to a “person with a gun” report at Witte and Allegheny Avenue. The victim told the responding officers a man in a white Toyota pointed a gun at him during a road rage incident, police say.

Moments later, police say, they found the vehicle on the 3100 block of Jasper Street and attempted to stop it, but the suspect ignored the officers.

Police Air Tactical Unit followed the vehicle until the driver, Johnson, crashed head-on into an occupied police vehicle on the 2000 block of Fraley Street. Medics transported the officers inside the car to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where they were treated and released, police say.

Philadelphia police arrested Johnson and towed the Toyota. Police say the Toyota was stolen and was involved in a kidnapping in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing with East Detectives.