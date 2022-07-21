BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Texas man has been arrested after he allegedly drove through perimeter fences at the Elmira/Corning Regional airport and tried to enter a locked airplane, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Craig Wang, 34, of Murphy Texas was arrested after an incident that occurred on July 20, 2022. Deputies said that at approximately 6:28 p.m., they were dispatched to the Elmira Corning airport for a report that somebody had driven through the airport’s perimeter fence.

After arriving, Deputies learned that Wang had allegedly driven through two perimeter fences at the airport and had attempted to enter an airplane that was locked and secured on the airport property. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wang is not a licensed pilot and was not allowed to be in unauthorized areas of the airport.

Deputies notified Federal authorities including the TSA and the FBI of the investigation.

Wang was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, a class E Felony, Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree, a misdemeanor, and numerous vehicle and traffic law violations.

The Sheriff’s Office said that following the arrest Wang was transported to the Arnot Ogden Medical Center to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Deputies were assisted in the arrest by members of Airport Operations. The Sheriff’s Office says that at no time were members of the public in danger during the incident.