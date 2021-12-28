Man charged with sexual assault of minors in Wayne and Lackawanna County

WAYNE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child in both Wayne and Lackawanna County.

According to the Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, investigators charged Anthony R. Show, 34, of Bellefonte for unlawful contact with an underage victim in Wayne County in April.

As stated in the criminal complaint, Show had also assaulted an underage child in Lackawanna County back in May of 2020, he is currently in custody for these alleged charges.

Law enforcement in Wayne and Lackawanna County have charged Show with aggravated assault with a child, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of a minor.

The preliminary arraignment is set for Friday, January 7th. Show is currently in custody at the Lackawanna County Prison.