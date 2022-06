MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man is in custody after police say he broke into a marijuana dispensary in Snyder County.

According to a release from State Police, Tyler Beaver, age 19, was arrested for breaking into a medical marijuana dispensary in Monroe Township.

Officials said Beaver was charged with burglary, as well as other criminal offenses, for breaking into Ayr Wellness Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Selinsgrove on May 25.

Beaver was taken to prison in lieu of a $50,000 cash bail.