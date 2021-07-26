Man arrested for bank robbery, pursuit in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is behind bars after police say he robbed a bank in Luzerne County on July 23.

According to a report from Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Robert Wazny entered the M&T Bank on the 100 block of J Campbell Collins Drive in Wilkes-Barre, where he brandished a rifle and demanded money from the teller.

After receiving the money, Wazny fled in a White Ford Fiesta where he was pursued by state and local police. During the pursuit, Wazny crashed the car, then fled on foot where he was taken into custody shortly afterward.

Wazny is facing numerous charges, including several for robbery, reckless driving and weapons charges. He is being held in the Luzerne County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for August 5th.