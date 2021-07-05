Man arrested for an armed robbery that happened in January 2020

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Hazleton City Police have arrested a man involved in an armed robbery that occurred on January 1, 2020.

At around 11:30 a.m. on January 1st, 2020 police responded to the C&P Convenience located on East Chestnut Street in Hazleton.

According to police, evidence from the scene was processed for DNA that confirmed Adriel Metz-Cabrera committed the crime. He was 20 years old at the time of the incident.

Metz-Cabrera was arrested on May 17th, 2021 and on June 30th, 2021, a preliminary hearing was held at the Luzerne County Central Court. Testimony was provided by the victim, and store clerk.

Metz-Cabrera was charged with two felony counts of robbery and assault.