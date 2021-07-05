Man arrested for an armed robbery that happened in January 2020

News

by: Vivian Muniz

Posted: / Updated:

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Hazleton City Police have arrested a man involved in an armed robbery that occurred on January 1, 2020.

At around 11:30 a.m. on January 1st, 2020 police responded to the C&P Convenience located on East Chestnut Street in Hazleton.

According to police, evidence from the scene was processed for DNA that confirmed Adriel Metz-Cabrera committed the crime. He was 20 years old at the time of the incident.

Metz-Cabrera was arrested on May 17th, 2021 and on June 30th, 2021, a preliminary hearing was held at the Luzerne County Central Court. Testimony was provided by the victim, and store clerk.

Metz-Cabrera was charged with two felony counts of robbery and assault.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos