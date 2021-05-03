Man arrested fo after fatal crash in Wayne County

DREHER TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One man is dead and another is behind bars after a crash that occurred in Wayne County on Sunday.

According to a release from State Police, the crash happened at Angel’s Corners, the intersection of State Route 507 and State Route 196, in Dreher Township just before 3 pm.

Police say 59-year-old Anthony Barry, driving a Ford Fusion, made a left turn and struck 57-year-old Charles Schroedel, who was on a Honda PCX Scooter.

Schroedel died as a result of the crash.

During a police interview with Barry, troopers say he exhibited signs of intoxication and was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.

Barry was arraigned and placed into Wayne County Prison.

