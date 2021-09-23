Man arrested during child custody hearing, charged with assaulting infant

BEAVER MEADOWS BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a Carbon County man for allegedly breaking the femur of his five-month-old child.

On Tuesday, September 14, at around 4:20 p.m., PSP arrived at the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton for a five-month-old male child with a broken femur, the release report reads.

According to the release, officers were advised of X-ray evidence from previous injuries in various stages of healing, including, bilateral humeral head fractures, a fractured clavicle, as well as a fractured left tibia. The victim was then transported to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest for further treatment.

The incident report states during the investigation, Brandon John Gombert was identified as the assailant and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Gombert was arrested during a child custody hearing at the Carbon County Courthouse.

Court papers read, Gombert is charged with aggravated assault on a victim less than 13 years of age, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and harassment. He has been remanded to the Carbon County Correctional Facility on $150,000 monetary bail, which he was unable to post.

Gombert has a Preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, September 29, at 10:30 am. in front of Magisterial District Judge Joseph D. Homanko Sr.