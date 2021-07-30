Man arrested, charged after executed search warrant turns up drugs, handgun

SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is charged after police say he was wanted for drug-related offenses.

According to a press release from the Scranton Police Department, police aided U.S. Marshals in arresting Shyquan Hudson on July 23rd. Hudson was wanted for drug-related offenses.

While Hudson was being arrested, drugs and drug paraphernalia were observed in his residence. A search warrant was executed and the search revealed a handgun along with more drugs and paraphernalia.

Hudson is not allowed to possess a gun due to a prior felony conviction. In addition to the initial drug charges from the warrant arrest, he was also charged with possessing a firearm prohibited and additional narcotics charges.

Bail was set for $25,000 on both sets of charges.