Man arrested after witnesses say he lit ex-girlfriend’s house on fire in Mahanoy City

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been taken into custody after witnesses say he lit his girlfriend’s house on fire in Schuylkill County.

Police say 49-year-old Brandon Hasara of Mahanoy City was taken into custody on charges of arson, reckless endangerment, and other charges. He had just been released from jail recently.

A fight broke out between the suspect and several neighbors as they attempted to make sure the suspect did not leave the scene after witnessing him setting the building on fire.

The resulting fire has displaced five people, including four firefighters.

The man is currently being held in the Schuylkill County Prison with bail set at $150,000.

