EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bizarre situation in Luzerne County as an apparent water rescue ends with at least one man allegedly cuffed.

It all reportedly ended around 12:00 p.m. in Edwardsville behind the West Side Mall.

28/22 News heard 911 dispatch for a water rescue in Toby Creek.

Firefighters, police, and paramedics raced to the scene in the rain.

Firefighters say two individuals managed to get out of the water, and that water rescue units were canceled.

28/22 News made calls to police for details and have not heard back.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.