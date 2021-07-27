Man arrested after trying to elude police in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton Police have arrested one man for attempting to evade police officers.

According to police, on Sunday, July 25, at approximately 11:21 p.m. officers observed a black motorcycle speeding on West Broad Street. Police attempted a traffic stop but lost sight of the vehicle.

Police then spotted the motorcycle traveling on North Church Street at which time they resumed their pursuit. The vehicle traveled several blocks without stopping at stops signs, police say.

According to reports, the motorcycle turned into a parking lot behind the 1000 block of Alter Street. The driver and a female passenger attempted to hide underneath a truck, both were quickly taken into custody without incident.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Jose Martinez Perez and the female passenger was released on scene.

Perez is charged with Attempting to Elude Police, Driving without a license, and several other traffic violations. He was transported to the Luzerne County Correction Facility for overnight arraignment.