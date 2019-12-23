Man Arrested After Stabbing at Mount Pocono Walmart

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One man is in custody after police say he stabbed another man in the neck in a Walmart parking lot Sunday evening.

35-year-old Yusuf Seifullah of New York City is locked up after a scuffle led to Seifullah allegedly stabbing a man around 5pm in the parking lot of the Mount Pocono Walmart.

Police say the whole thing was caught on video surveillance and that Seifullah took off on foot. He was found a short time later and arrested.

Police say Seifullah told them, “it was a heat of the moment thing.”

He is locked up and facing charges of Attempted Homicide and Aggravated Assault.