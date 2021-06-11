Man arrested after police say he tried to steal car parts in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A New Jersey man has been arrested after attempting to steal car parts in Hazleton, police say.

Hazleton City Police responded to a call for a report of someone stealing from a vehicle just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Police saw Ruben Rivera Colon, of Camden, N.J., inside of a vehicle that was used to flee the scene.

A search warrant was conducted on Colon’s vehicle and police say they found a reciprocating saw and multiple metal cutting blades that appeared used.

Colon was arrested and charged with theft from a motor vehicle, possessing instruments of crime, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.