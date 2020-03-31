Man arrested after police pursuit in the Poconos

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One man is in custody after police say he struck two vehicles, including a police cruiser during a pursuit in Coolbaugh Township Monday evening.

Police say they received a call about a stolen vehicle in Coolbaugh Township Monday around 4:30pm after the victim’s son allegedly took the vehicle without permission.

The vehicle was reported to have been taken by, Derrick Adkins.

Hours later, police say Adkins returned to the victim’s home with the car and he was intoxicated.

After Adkins left the home, Pocono Mountain Regional Police then say the located him on Route 611 and he then fled north on Route 196, eventually striking the pursuing police vehicle on Echo Lake Road.

He allegedly struck another vehicle before officers brought Adkins to a stop.

He was taken into custody and is charged with fleeing and eluding police, aggravated assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence and other traffic violations.