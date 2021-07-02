Man charged with making threats towards Youth and Family Services employees, deputy sheriffs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — One person was arrested after police say he made threats towards Youth and Family Services Thursday.

According to the Lackawanna County Sheriff Department’s Facebook page, Brian Weikel made threats to shoot YFS employees and deputy sheriffs. After multiple calls made to the YFS office, it was discovered he had a bench warrant out of the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Office.

Weikel was taken into custody on the outstanding Luzerne County warrant and was later transported to the Lackawanna County Criminal Justice Center where he was arraigned on two counts of terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest.