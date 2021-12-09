Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in police custody after a standoff with police that lasted several hours in Scranton.

According to police, 22-year-old Isaiah Coates, was taken into custody after he refused to leave a residence on Taylor Avenue in Scranton around 11:30 Wednesday night.

Coats is wanted by several police departments on numerous drug and weapon-related charges.

Police say they responded to the scene when someone at the residence recognized Coates and called the police.

A Special Operations Team was sent in to apprehend Coates, who refused to leave the premises, police said.

Coates surrendered peacefully around 7:30 Thursday morning.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

He was arraigned in Scranton around 9:00 a.m. on Thursday and will be later taken to answer for his alleged crimes in other parts of the state.