Two dogs dead from fire in Briar Creek Township

BRIAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two dogs are dead after a fire broke out at a home in Columbia County.

The fire was reported around 4:15 Tuesday morning on the 100 block of Foundryville Road.

One man was detained by police for disorderly conduct and then later released.

The home was heavily damaged in the rear from the blaze.

Two dogs are reported to have died in the fire, there were no other reported injuries.

A mother and two sons were said to be living in the residence at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.