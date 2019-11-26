Man Arrested After Crash in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Hazleton Police have arrested a man after they say he crashed a car into several parked vehicles.

Police say 42-year-old William Dougherty of West Hazleton was driving in the area of South Poplar Street and Carleton Avenue in the city when he struck three parked vehicles.

He was taken to Police Headquarters after officers say the found crack, pills and drug paraphernalia during a search.

Dougherty is charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving while DUI Suspended and Careless Driving.

The incident is still under investigation and further charges may filed.