Live Now
Streaming Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

Man Arrested After Being Found in Stolen Vehicle

News
Posted: / Updated:

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after police found him in a vehicle that was reported stolen near 2nd and Alter Streets.

According to the police report, officers on patrol were alerted by their automatic license plate reader of a stolen vehicle in that area.

Officers then noticed a man waving them down for assistance. The man said he spotted the car he had reported it stolen Sunday.

Police say they approached the car and found 32-year-old Xavier Gomez in the driver’s seat. He was taken into custody on an active warrant and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos