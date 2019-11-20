Man Arrested After Being Found in Stolen Vehicle

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after police found him in a vehicle that was reported stolen near 2nd and Alter Streets.

According to the police report, officers on patrol were alerted by their automatic license plate reader of a stolen vehicle in that area.

Officers then noticed a man waving them down for assistance. The man said he spotted the car he had reported it stolen Sunday.

Police say they approached the car and found 32-year-old Xavier Gomez in the driver’s seat. He was taken into custody on an active warrant and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.