JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man was taken into custody after allegedly telling a nurse he would get his gun and blow up the pharmacy.

The Lycoming Regional Police Department announced they responded to the 1300 block of Allegheny Street in Jersey Shore Borough around 11:20 a.m. on Friday for the report of a man threatening to get a gun and blow up the CVS.

According to investigators, David Deuel called the Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital asking to get a refill on a prescription; however, the hospital was unable to fulfill his request because he was not their patient and he called the wrong number.

Police said one of the nurses attempted to help Deuel go through the proper channels, but they told him they wouldn’t be able to authorize a refill.

Frustrated by the turn of events, officers said Deuel told the nurse he would get his gun, go to the CVS, and “blow the place up.”

Authorities found Deuel outside the CVS Pharmacy shortly after the report and arrested him according to a release.

During the arrest, officers spoke to Deuel who told them, “The only way to get anything done around here is with a gun.”

Deuel is facing charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Lycoming County Prison on a $25,000 bail.