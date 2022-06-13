SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man and his dog were rescued from Nay Aug Gorge after falling down the waterfall on Monday.

The call for rescue came in just before 3:00 this afternoon. The Deputy Fire Chief says they arrived and saw the man and his dog clinging to the rocks.

It took crews about a half-hour to get them up to safety. The fire department often trains at the gorge, so they were prepared, because as the weather warms, these kinds of rescues become common.











“It’s too often that we are up here. It’s too often that we have to make notifications to family members. So we simply just want to convey the information to everybody that it is just not worth the risk,” said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Hallowich.

Hallowich stresses the importance of obeying the posted no trespassing signs and reminds everyone that there are cameras monitoring the gorge.