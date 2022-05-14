PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- On Friday, just after 5 pm, the Nanticoke City Fire Department arrived in Plymouth Township for a rescue operation.

Assisted by Hanover Township and the Ashley Fire Department, crews worked together to rescue a man and his dog who had fallen approximately 50 feet off a cliff into a creek.

Photos by Nanticoke City Fire Department

Photos by Nanticoke City Fire Department

Photos by Nanticoke City Fire Department

Photos by Nanticoke City Fire Department

According to a report of the rescue, the man was rescued and removed from the creek and quickly transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

The dog was also safely removed from the creek to an awaiting veterinarian before being taken to a local animal hospital for treatment.

Officials say there are no updates on the patients’ conditions at this time.