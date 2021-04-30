Man allegedly neglected grandmother, resulting in multiple amputated toes

CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say 28-year-old Shawn Novoczynski of Carbondale allegedly left his grandmother lying on the floor after she fell.

Ambulance personnel who witnessed the conditions inside contacted police on March 9. The paramedics say they found that the residence was much colder inside than the temperature outside and it was filled with trash.

According to court documents, they located the victim, a 70-year-old woman who later told investigators she suffers from multiple sclerosis and requires a walker to move around, on the floor in a room with only a chest freezer and urine/feces soaked blankets that the woman was using.

The paramedics say they observed that she had severely frostbitten and discolored toes and sores on her back. They say she told them that she had been there about two weeks and Novoczynski would come in and move her when she asked and bring her food. She also told them he didn’t put her in her bed because he couldn’t lift her.

Hospital staff told investigators that she did have frostbitten toes and open sores, an infection on her left leg and an open wound on her right thigh. They say she told hospital staff that she lives with Novoczynski and then said she had been on the ground for 3-4 weeks, contrasting her previous statement.

Investigators asked why Novoczynski did not have frostbite and the victim told them it was because he had heaters in his living area and she did not.

She told investigators she knew Novoczynski would get in trouble but he did initially attempt to call 911. The victim says she advised him not to. Novoczynski later told police she would have refused care. He made no further attempts to call 911 or get the victim off the floor, according to the victim.

After investigating the home, police noted there was no heat on the second floor where the victim was found and space heaters on the first floor where Novoczynski resided. They also noted there was garbage, human and dog feces on the second floor and clutter everywhere. They also noted black mold.

When asked by investigators about his grandmother’s condition, they say Novoczynski did relate that he was worried about her but would later say that he was not her “legal nurse” and that no one ever asked him to take care of her.

Hospital staff say all of the toes on her left foot had to be removed and she would need to attend rehabilitation to learn to walk again. They also say she would have needed intensive care or could have potentially died if she had been left unattended for much longer.

Novoczynski faces charges of reckless endangerment, neglect of care for a dependent person and endangering the welfare of a dependent person for whom he is responsible.