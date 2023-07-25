BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has been charged after assaulting police officers and making a false report of child sex trafficking.

According to Blakely Borough Police Department on July 23 officers responded to a report of children being held hostage and trafficked for sex in a basement at a home.

Upon arrival, police say a pair answered the door and agree to let officers search the home to which nothing was found.

The pair relayed to officers that in the past they have had several problems with 50-year-old Joseph Anthony Mecca from Blakey.

Officers said while in the parking lot of the Blakely Police Department, they observed a silver, Ford Escape owned by Mecca coming towards officers when they attempt to have him stop he drove in the opposite direction.

Police say they were able to stop Mecca in a traffic stop, during that time he got out of his vehicle refusing to listen to officers ordering him to get back in the car. Mecca smelled like alcohol and admitted to making the false report.

Court documents say when officers told Mecca he was being arrested he began getting physical by punching, kicking, head butting, spitting, and attempting to stick his thumb in the eye socket of the officer.

The affidavit says while detaining Mecca a knife fell out of his pocket on the ground.

Mecca has been charged with aggravated assault, assault of an officer, resisting arrest, DUI, and several other related offenses.

Mecca is being held in Lackawanna County Prison with a bail set at $20,000.00.