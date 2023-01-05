HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a Hazleton man after he was allegedly found to be in possession of large amounts of fentanyl.

On December 29, just before 1:30 a.m., officers say they were dispatched to the 300 block of East Juniper Street for a reported burglary.

Officials say upon arrival at the scene, they spoke with the victims who told police Randy Tineo-Perez, a resident of the home, could be a possible suspect.

According to law enforcement, Tineo-Perez was leaving the residence with a backpack when police asked if he had any of the stolen items from the home inside his backpack.

Police say Tineo-Perez opened his backpack and he didn’t have any of the stolen items, but officers did see packages of marijuana. He was then taken into custody and transported to City Hall.

According to a press release, a search revealed Tineo-Perez was in possession of six packages of marijuana, equalling around 28 grams and officers found 530 pills of suspected fentanyl.

Tineo-Perez was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tineo-Perez was arraigned by the on-call Magisterial District Judge who set his bail at $5,000. Unable to post bail, Tineo-Perez was remanded to the Luzerne County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, January 12 at 10:15 a.m. through Luzerne County Central Court.