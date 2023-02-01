HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police had to subdue a man in Hazleton after he allegedly resisted arrest.

In a news release, the Hazleton City Police Department says that at 11:39 p.m. on January 28, they were dispatched to a business on the 500 block of Alter Street where a man was reportedly causing a disturbance and refused to leave.

Police say they arrived on the scene and made contact with 36-year-old Rafael Espaillat-Reyes, from Hazleton. After refusing to leave, police attempted to arrest him.

However, Espaillat-Reyes began to resist arrest and officers had to use force to take him into custody, according to the release.

While at the police station, police say Espaillat-Reyes allegedly continued to resist the officers while they were moving him to a holding cell. During the arrest, one officer reportedly sustained a leg injury and looked for treatment.

Charges were filed and completed against Espaillat-Reyes for defiant trespass, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and resisting arrest.

Police say that Espaillat-Reyes was transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility while he waits for arraignment on his charges.