SAINT CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/EWYOU) — One man has been charged after police say he created a ‘tunnel-like’ entry to break into an apartment to steal tools.

On October 12, officers say they received a call from a man stating one of his ex-tenants went into the basement and destroyed multiple things.

According to police, 34-year-old Kenneth Hengen was positively identified as the person entering the home when he was captured on a trail camera.

Police say upon entering the apartment, they noticed the door was kicked in and the camera was stolen.

The criminal compliant states Hengen made a tunnel-like passage through the basement into the apartment and entered through a trap door in the floor.

Pipes were cut and tools were missing from the victim’s apartment, police said.

Officials say the total value for the list of the tools and other missing items is $4,327.13 and the damage for the pipes, door, and light totaled $1,709.

Police have charged Hengen with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, and receiving stolen property.