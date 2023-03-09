SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a man barricaded himself in a home to avoid arrest causing a police stand-off Thursday afternoon.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday troopers were called to investigate an incident involving a man identified as Dean Olvany.

While police were trying to arrest Olvany he barricaded himself in his home and refused to come out, as stated in the release.

SERT (Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team) arrived and successfully placed Olvany in custody.

Olvany has been charged with simple assault and other related charges. State police say there is no threat to the public at this time.