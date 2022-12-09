POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man accused of stabbing someone in the street on April 12, 2021, has been found guilty of aggravated assault and other related charges. The jury decided he is not guilty of homicide.

After nine and a half hours of deliberation Thursday, officials say the jury is in for Tamiir Whitted, the man accused of stabbing 38-year-old George Marcincin in the street at 2:00 p.m. on April 12, 2021.

According to court officials, Whitted was found not guilty of homicide.

A representative for the Schuylkill County District Attorney’s Office said Whitted was found guilty of aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of an instrument of crime, and other related charges.

Officials tell Eyewitness News the jury was “hung” on three charges, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and resisting arrest.

The district attorney’s office said they could not provide a statement at this time as the case is still pending.