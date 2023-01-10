NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Luzerne County have arrested a man after they say he used the social media platform Snapchat to share child porn.

On March 1, 2022, Luzerne County detectives say they received two Cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Police say the CyberTips were generated by Snapchat, and according to their records the user uploaded a video on January 1, 2022, showing suspected child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to police, the uploaded video depicts a female child victim performing a sexual act. Police say Snapchat records show the user also uploaded a video on January 30, 2022.

Police say the video that was uploaded to Snapchat on January 30, 2022, was the same video uploaded on January 1, 2022. Investigators say they got two subpoenas for the Comcast Cable Company IP address where the videos were uploaded. Their records say the IP address is assigned to Charles Mort, age 23, who resides in the 100 block of West Church Street in Nanticoke.

Police say they went to the home on West Church Street and spoke with the owner of the home who explained that his mother and two brothers live with him, one of them being Charles Mort.

Investigators say they spoke with Mort, read him his constitutional warnings, and told him they were investigating two CyberTips regarding child abuse material. Police say Mort signed a form agreeing to speak with them and allowed investigators to record his statement.

Officers say Mort admitted to sending a video depicting CSAM to unknown people on different social media platforms. Police say according to Mort, he only used his mobile device, and after he opened the links containing the CSAM he would then save them to the device.

Police say Mort admitted to having 15-20 images and/or videos of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on his phone and he’s been looking at the sexual material for two to three years.

Police say Mort admitted to enjoying the videos, but he did offer an apology to those children who have been abused and to the children whose videos he may have shared.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Mort’s mobile device and performed and reviewed the forensic extraction. Police discovered more than 10 videos and several photos showing children engaging in sexual acts.

Police say some of the videos show that Mort has been downloading, viewing, and keeping child sexual abuse material since 2015, contradicting his previous statement to police.

An arrest warrant was filed and Mort was taken into custody, he faces 15 charges of child pornography, two counts of dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Mort was arraigned and is currently free after posting 10 percent of his $25,000 monetary bail.

A dispositional hearing is scheduled on Monday, February 27 at 9:00 a.m., at the Luzerne County Courthouse.