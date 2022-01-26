Man accused of transporting minor across state lines to engage and produce sexual acts

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Attorney’s Office announced a man was indicted by a grand jury on charges of transporting a minor for what they say was to illicit sexual conduct.

According to Attorney John C. Gurganus, Luke Shager, age 35, of New Milford, used the internet for what police say was to lure a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Officials say in November 2019 Shager traveled from Pennsylvania to New York to engage in sexual conduct with a minor, between July 2020 and December 2020.

Investigators revealed in August 2020 Shager allegedly transported a minor from New York to Pennsylvania with the intent to engage in sexual activity and produced child pornography.

Shager has been charged with interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual contact, online enticement, transportation of a minor and production of child pornography.

If Shager is found guilty the maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is life imprisonment.