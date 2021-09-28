Man accused of throwing brick through firehouse window, pulling knife on ambulance worker

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Mahanoy City man has been arrested after police say he broke a firehouse window, a light pole and pulled a knife on an ambulance employee.

Around 4:40 p.m. Monday, police say they responded to the Citizens Fire Company in the 200 block of West Centre Street for a report of a man that had just thrown a brick through the window of the building.

Police say while they were on their way to the scene, an ambulance employee had started driving around and following the suspect. Courts documents stated that Thomas Alvin Heiser, 41, of Mahanoy City, noticed the employee following him and charged towards his vehicle with a “large knife”. The employee told police Heiser noticed his uniform, hid the knife and fled west on Pine Street.

Police said they identified Heiser from the firehouse security video. A brick was found inside the building about 30 to 40 feet from the broken window.

A witness told police he saw Heiser damage the firehouse before going into the Molly Maguire Memorial Park where he damaged a light pole.

Police say in the past five days they have responded to approximately seven calls in which Heiser caused damage or some sort of disturbance at local businesses and fled the scene before they arrived.

Heiser has been charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, institutional vandalism, persistent disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.