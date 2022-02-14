Man accused of threatening police with gun during child custody dispute

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Old Lycoming Township is facing charges of terroristic threats after a disturbance on Sunday.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Zuni Lane in Old Lycoming Township around 4:00 Sunday for reports of a child custody issue where a man was threatening people with a gun.

When police arrived, they say they found 30-year-old Anthony Humphries to be under the influence of drugs and holding a pistol. Police say they tried to take the child from Humphries but he threatened to shoot them and then racked his pistol.

Police say it took 45 minutes of de-escalation for Humphries to surrender the child to the police. He is charged with terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children and criminal mischief. Humphries is currently being held at Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.