HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Police say a man has been arrested after he called an Uber to take him to rob a bank in Hanover Township.

Police say Friday afternoon, the suspect called an Uber to take him to the CVS on the San Souci Parkway. From there, police tell us he walked to the bank located next door, robbed it, and returned to the Uber with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police tell Eyewitness News they were able to track the suspect using a device that was with the money.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Covell Street in Wilkes-Barre near Blackman Street. Police tell us the suspect was taken into custody and the Uber driver has been taken in for questioning.